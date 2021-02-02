KAT offering fare-free service on Election Day

Most polling locations for residents within the City of Knoxville are easily accessed from KAT routes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All KAT buses will be offering fare-free service on November 2, Election Day.

The service was approved by the Knoxville Transportation Authority.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville, We are pleased to be able to offer fare-free service on Election Day.”

KAT’s Customer Service Counter staff at Knoxville Station are available to help passengers plan trips to the polls, officials said.

KAT encourages planning ahead and voting early on Election Day, as there are some KAT routes that end service before the polls close, according to a press release.