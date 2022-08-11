Technical issues in Knox Co. election and larger turnout leads to delays in results Tuesday night, KCEC says

Voters, candidates and election officials reported heavy turnout and scattered equipment problems Tuesday at some Knox County precincts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — By 10 p.m. Tuesday, voters in Knox County were still waiting for the results of the 2022 midterm elections. Usually, precincts start reporting around an hour after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Chris Davis, the Knox County Election Commission Administrator, said that some precincts ran out of ballots Tuesday, causing significant delays in those polling places. He also said that the turnout was greater than expected.

Davis also said that there were technological problems, such as problems with scanners or some locations lacking an adequate number of printers. Lines were packed into some precincts in West Knoxville on Tuesday as well.

"We've exceeded November 2020 turnout in some precincts," he said.

He also said that they used "emergency ballots" to help make sure everyone had the chance to vote. The commission said it will meet after the results are submitted to discuss what they need to change moving forward.

Davis also emphasized that people need to stay in line to be able to vote on Election Day, regardless of the issues. To make sure voters cast a ballot, he also said they can vote early.