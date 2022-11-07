Early voting starts July 15 in Knox County for several key positions

Election Day will be on August 4 for several seats on Knox County Commission and Knox County mayor.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting July 15, voters in Knox County can begin casting ballots for who they want to see in several key seats. They will decide who they want to lead the county as the next Knox County mayor and who they want to sit on Knox County Commission. They will choose who they want to be mayor of Farragut.

The primary elections for county positions wrapped up in early May and voters from the Democrat and Republican parties chose who they wanted to run. Around 20% of Knox County voters stopped by a polling location, according to the county election commission.

During this voting period, voters will also choose who they want to run as their party's nominees in state elections. They will cast ballots in the Republican and Democrat primary elections for governor of Tennessee as well as for seats in the state House of Representatives and Senate.

This will also be the first time Knox County board of education elections in the county are partisan.

Knox County's early voting period runs from July 15 through July 30. Election Day is on August 4. A list of early voting locations is available below. Generally, they are open from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Mondays through Friday, and from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.

City-County Building, Small Assembly Room: 400 Main Street, 37902

Eternal Life Harvest Center — Five Points: 2410 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, 37915

Downtown West: 1645 Downtown West Boulevard, Unit 40, 37919

New Harvest Park: 4775, New Harvest Lane, 37918

Meridian Baptist Church (South): 6513 Chapman Highway, 37920

Knoxville Expo Center: 5441 Clinton Highway, 37912

Farragut Town Hall: 11408 Municipal Center Drive, 37934

Carter Senior Center: 9036 Asheville Highway, 37924

Halls Recreation Center: 6933 Recreation Lane, 37918

Karns Senior Center: 8042 Oak Ridge Highway, 37931

A list of candidates on the ballot and the seats they're running for are also below.

Democratic Primary for Governor

Carnita Faye Atwater

Jason Brantley Martin

JB Smiley Jr.

Republican Primary for Tennessee Senate District 5

Randy McNally

Earle Segrest

Republican Primary for Tennessee Senate District 7

Richard M. Briggs

Kent A. Morrell

Republican Primary for Tennessee House of Representatives District 18

Elaine Davis

Janet Testerman

Knox County District Attorney General District 6

Charme P. Allen (R - Incumbent)

Jackson M. Fenner (D)

Knox County Mayor

Glenn Jacobs (R - Incumbent)

Debbie Helsley (D)

Knox County Commission District 3

Gina Oster (R)

Stuart Hohl (D)

Knox County Commission At-Large, Seat 10

Larsen Jay (R - Incumbent)

Dylan Earley (D)

Knox County Commission At-Large, Seat 11

Kim Fraizer (R)

Vivian Underwood Shipe (D)

Donald Bridges (I)

Knox County Trustee

Justin Biggs (R)

Dave "Caz" Cazalet (D)

General Sessions Judge Division I

Chuck Cerny (R)

Sarah Keith (D)

Knox County Board of Education District 1

John Butler (D)

Breyauna Holloway (I)

Reginald Jackson (I)

Knox County Board of Education District 4

Will Edwards (R)

Katherine Bike (D)

Knox County Board of Education District 6

Betsy Henderson (R - Incumbent)

Phillip Michael Sherman (I)

Knox County Board of Education District 7

Steve Triplett (R)

Dominique Oakley (I)

Knox County Board of Education District 9

Kristi Kristy (R - Incumbent)

Annabel Henley (D)

Town of Farragut Mayor

Bill Johns

Ron Williams