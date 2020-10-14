Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs reminds people to vote before early voting starts in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City and county leaders are encouraging people to vote as early voting starts in Tennessee.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a video on Twitter encouraging people to head to the polls on Election Day or to submit their vote during early voting. The period for early voting runs from Oct. 14 - 29.
"Voting is one of our most important civic duties," he said during the video. "Your vote matters. It is important. It makes a difference."
Early voting locations are open between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14 - 24. On Saturdays, they are open between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., except for the City-County Building, Meridian Baptist and the Karns Senior Center.
Then all locations will be open between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Oct. 26 - Oct. 29, except for the three listed above. All early voting locations in Knox County are listed below:
- Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40
- Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
- Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Dr.
- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Hwy.
- Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
- City-County Building, Small Assembly Room, 400 Main Street
- New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
- Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway
- Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway
- Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway
- Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Avenue
Elections officials expect early turnout will exceed in-person voting on Election Day, which is Nov. 3. That trend has been growing the past several election cycles.
Voters can use a sample ballot on the Knox County Election Commission's website to prepare to cast their ballots.