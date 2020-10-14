Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs reminds people to vote before early voting starts in Tennessee

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a video on Tuesday, a day before the start of early voting in Tennessee, encouraging people to vote.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City and county leaders are encouraging people to vote as early voting starts in Tennessee.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a video on Twitter encouraging people to head to the polls on Election Day or to submit their vote during early voting. The period for early voting runs from Oct. 14 - 29.

"Voting is one of our most important civic duties," he said during the video. "Your vote matters. It is important. It makes a difference."

Early voting locations are open between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14 - 24. On Saturdays, they are open between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., except for the City-County Building, Meridian Baptist and the Karns Senior Center.

Then all locations will be open between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Oct. 26 - Oct. 29, except for the three listed above. All early voting locations in Knox County are listed below:

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Dr.

Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Hwy.

Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

City-County Building, Small Assembly Room, 400 Main Street

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway

Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Avenue

Elections officials expect early turnout will exceed in-person voting on Election Day, which is Nov. 3. That trend has been growing the past several election cycles.