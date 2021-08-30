Knox County reveals voting locations for voters with COVID-19

Knox County Election Commission reveals how voters positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic can vote on election day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Election Commission revealed a three-step process they have developed with the Knox County Health Department that will allow City of Knoxville voters who have tested positive for or have symptoms of Covid-19 or are in quarantine can cast their ballot on election day, August 31.

Step one: On election day, the voter will need to call the Knox County Election Commission at 865-215-2480. After contacting the Election Commission, which is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Election Day, individuals that have tested positive for or have symptoms of Covid-19 or are in quarantine will provide information needed to ascertain their voting status, including their full name, date of birth and address. This information is needed so election officials can prepare the necessary paperwork and prepare the voter’s ballot.

Step two: The voter will then be directed to the Knox County Health Department, 140 Dameron Avenue, to cast his/her ballot. Signage will be posted at the health department instructing voters where to go. Voters cannot show up at the Health Department to vote without first contacting the Election Commission, as the voter’s information will need to be confirmed before visiting the voting site.

Step three: Staff from the Knox County Health Department and Election workers from the Knox County Election Commission will assist voters in the casting of their ballots. Covid-19 safety precautions and processes developed in conjunction with the Knox County Health Department will be utilized. This polling location will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 31.