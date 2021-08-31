Knoxville City Council election: Voters pick district candidates

Only two of three candidates in the District 1, 4 and 6 races will advance from Tuesday's primary. Candidates in the District 2 and 3 races are certain to move on.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville voters dodged raindrops most of Tuesday to pick a favorite City Council candidate who will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

Residents living in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 could take part in the primary.

Polls in the city opened 8 a.m. Tuesday and were to close at 8 p.m.

The races for Districts 1, 4 and 6 each featured three candidates. The top two vote-getters in each of those races will advance to the Nov. 2 election.

The races for Districts 2 and 3 featured only two candidates, so they're guaranteed to continue on to the fall contest.

More than 6,000 votes had already been cast through early and absentee ballots. About 90,000 people were eligible to vote, according to Chris Davis, Knox County elections administrator, but only a fraction of that total was expected to take part in the Tuesday primary.

For the primary, residents living in a district or owning property there can participate. The Nov. 2 election is citywide, meaning all residents can take part in picking council candidates in the five districts.

The election is non-partisan.

Here's a closer look at the races:

DISTRICT 1

Incumbent Tommy Smith is facing off against challengers David Hayes and Elizabeth Murphy. Smith became a councilman in February 2020.

The district includes much of South Knoxville, a sliver of Fort Sanders and the University of Tennessee area.

DISTRICT 2

Incumbent Andrew Roberto and Kim Smith are on the ballot. They're assured of advancing to the general.

The district stretches out west along Kingston Pike to Pellissippi Parkway and beyond.

Roberto is seeking a second four-year term.

DISTRICT 3

Incumbent Seema Singh and Nicholas Ciparro are on the ballot. They're assured of advancing to the general.

The district features much of Northwest Knoxville bounded generally by Middlebrook Pike and Clinton Highway.

Singh is seeking her second four-year term.

DISTRICT 4

Incumbent Lauren Rider is facing off against challengers Jim Klonaris and Jen McMahon. Rider is seeking her second four-year term.

The district includes much of North Knoxville east of Broadway.

DISTRICT 6

Incumbent Gwen McKenzie is facing off against challengers Deidra Harper and Garrett Holt. McKenzie is seeking her second four-year term.

The district include much of East Knoxville and downtown.

You can see WBIR interviews with the candidates here.