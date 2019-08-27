KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday was the primary election for the city of Knoxville. People voted for three at-large Knoxville City Council seats, a District 5 councilperson, a municipal judge, and the real talker -- Knoxville mayor.

Six people campaigned to take Madeline Rogero's place. As you can imagine, the candidates were busy Tuesday.

Indya Kincannon was extremely active on social media. She went around to voting polls all around Knoxville and posted a picture at each one to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

But she did more than just that, she tweeted about supporting schools and connecting with the community.

Eddie Mannis also posted throughout the day at different poll locations. However, his posts seemed to focus on the voters. Instead of posting pictures of himself at the polls, he posted pictures of his supporters and thanked them.

Mannis also engaged with people on Twitter and reminded them to vote.

Marshall Stair worked his social media a bit differently than Kincannon and Mannis.

He posted reminders to vote on Twitter and kept pictures on Facebook and Instagram. He was not as active posting a different picture from every poll location, but he was still at them.

One of his former law professor from the University of Tennessee needed his car jumped after voting, so Stair shared a picture of him helping out.

He also posted an example of how every vote counts along.

The other three candidates were not as active on social media. Fletcher Burkhardt reminded people to vote on Monday and Tuesday and posted a picture of himself putting out campaign signs.

On Monday, Calvin Skinner invited the Knoxville community to an election night watch party, but after a KPD officer shot and killed a man Monday night, he cancelled the event and decided to attend the city council meeting instead.

Michael Andrews was the only candidate who did not post on Tuesday.

