Knoxville mayoral candidates Indya Kincannon and Eddie Mannis took the stage Tuesday to gain the support of voters ahead of the November regular election.

Early voting kicks off Wednesday.

Both candidates weighed in on various aspects of how they would lead the city of Knoxville after term-limited Mayor Madeline Rogero leaves office.

Mannis said, if elected, he would first focus on developing a strategic visioning plan for the city that would create a long-term road map for safety, economic growth, and other aspects - saying he'd like to have one drafted by the end of his first year.

He also said he'd prioritize working with public safety to address challenges within the police department -- such as recruiting, training and the day-to-day operations.

"I think it is the day-to-day operations. If I go back to public safety, I think it's really sorting through what we need to do with KPD to get that department up to speed," he said.

Kincannon said one of her main focuses if elected would be to address affordable housing and workforce development in the community.

"The number one issue I hear about from people across the city is affordable housing, so I have a plan for working on that in a housing first approach, and then supporting permanent supportive housing," she said.

Kincannon also said she would continue to build partnerships with nonprofits and faith-based groups in the area to address homelessness and poverty -- saying she is a "big believer in a hand-up, not a hand-down."

Both said they want people to get out and vote starting Wednesday, Oct. 15 when early voting begins. Voters have until Oct. 31 to cast early ballots before the election day on November 5.

