Lenoir City, Tenn. — Voters in Lenoir City decided against raising their taxes on Tuesday.

The city had proposed a local sales tax increase of one-half of one percent (1/2%) to improve school safety, but voters rejected the plan with 59% of the vote.

If passed, the city’s local sales tax rate would have increased to 2.5 percent. That increase would have generated $1.89 million.

