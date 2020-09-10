Tennessee Election 2020: East TN voting systems and how they work

Whether you're a first-time voter, haven't voted in four years or live somewhere with a new voting system, you may be a little confused walking into the voting booth this Nov. 3.
To help boost your confidence and prepare to cast your ballot correctly, the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office offers a list of the types of voting systems in Tennessee counties and how they work. Please find your county below.
Anderson County:
Blount County:
- Verity Touch system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for ballot instructions.
Campbell County:
- Verity Touch system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for ballot instructions.
Claiborne County:
Cocke County:
Cumberland County:
Fentress County:
Grainger County:
Greene County:
Hamblen County:
Hancock County:
Hawkins County:
Jefferson County:
Knox County:
- Verity Scan system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for instructions.
Loudon County:
McMinn County:
- Verity Duo system from manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.
Monroe County:
- Verity Duo system from manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.
Morgan County:
Roane County:
Scott County:
Sevier County:
Union County: