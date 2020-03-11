Live Election Coverage: Polls close in East Tennessee at 8 p.m.

Follow along with live updates in the presidential election and important races in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election Day is here, and voter turnout has already set records in Tennessee.

You can find the latest election results here after the polls close. According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, early voting results should begin coming out around 8:30 p.m. EST.

Follow along below with live updates in the presidential election and important races in East Tennessee. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

6:30 p.m.

Turnout is already breaking records in Tennessee and across the country.

Some precincts in East Tennessee still had lines with people waiting 30 minutes to an hour to cast a vote as of 6:00 p.m.

More than half of all district voters in the state had cast ballots. That's nearly 2.3 million people -- a record for the state and also for Knox County. Turnout in Knox County is expected to surpass well above 200,000 people. That would be well above the record of 188,000 set in 2018.