Monday is the last day you can register to vote in the Knoxville city council elections

Early voting begins October 13 ahead of the regular election on November 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If you aren't registered to vote in Knoxville but want to cast a ballot in the upcoming November 2 city council election, Monday, Oct. 4 is the deadline for you register.

You can visit the Tennessee Secretary of State's website to check your voter registration information, or go to the GoVoteTN website to register.

Unlike the Knoxville primary election in August which was limited by the district you lived in, people are able to vote for their favorite candidates in all districts up for election this year, which includes five seats in districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 28, and will be held at the locations below:

►City County Building downtown

►Downtown West in West Knoxville

►Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points in East Knoxville

►Knoxville Expo Center

►New Harvest Park in Northeast Knoxville

►Meridian Baptist Church in South Knoxville

Early voting locations will generally be open during normal business hours Mondays through Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. On the last three days, locations will stay open until 7 p.m. You can find a list of specific times at this link.

The general election will be on November 2. You can find a list of candidates running on the sample ballot at this link.

Council candidates are being featured on WBIR's "Inside Tennessee" public affairs program, which airs Sunday mornings. You can learn more here.