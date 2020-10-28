More than half of registered voters cast ballots early in Loudon County

The state election coordinator says the county is among the top for turnout in the state

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — It's been busy at Loudon County election headquarters.

"The numbers are going outstanding. They're actually far more than I ever expected," county election administrator Susan Harrison said.

She has reason to be excited. Under her watch as Elections Administrator, Loudon has broken records. More than half of registered voters have already cast their ballots early.

"Loudon county has learned that it is the way to go, early voting and take care of your business," she said.

In two Tellico Village neighborhoods, three-quarters of people have already voted, with days before the early polls close on Thursday, Oct. 28. Harrison has made it easy with more machines, more workers, more hours and more locations.

"I really don't know why people wouldn't all early vote," Leo Bradshaw, the chairman of the election commission, said.

Loudon scores in the top three counties for the highest turnout in Tennessee and early votes here could soon beat the total number cast in 2016.

The rest of the region can't boast like that.

The state election coordinator said Friday Sevier, Union and Campbell counties had the lowest early turnout in the state, though he expected the numbers to change.