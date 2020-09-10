Number of registered voters breaks record in Tennessee, expected to continue rising

Officials said that the total number of registered voters in Tennessee rose to 4,419,000 as of Oct. 8, and that the number is expected to continue climbing.

Officials said that a record number of people registered to vote in Tennessee — 4,414,000 voters. They also said that the number is expected to increase as voter registrations continue to be processed.

Officials said that 4,072,909 people registered to vote as of December 2019, 341,091 fewer voters compared to the number as of Oct. 8.

In Knox County alone, 277,758 people registered to vote as December 2019, according to election statistics from the Tennessee Secretary of State.

Those numbers rose in June when the Tennessee Secretary of State released its six-month summary report. The total number of registered voters in June 2020 was 4,169,443 with 285,607 in Knox County.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election begins in 5 days. Early voting starts Oct. 14 and runs... Posted by Tennessee Secretary of State on Friday, October 9, 2020

To help boost voter confidence and prepare people to cast their ballots correctly, the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office offers a list of the types of voting systems in Tennessee counties and how they work.

In Knox County, ballots will be taken with a Verity Scan system from Hart, the manufacturer. Click here for instructions on how to cast a ballot in the county.