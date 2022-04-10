Oct. 11 voter registration deadline approaches for midterm elections in East TN

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 19 and runs through November 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are several important dates you need to know about as the 2022 Midterm Elections are now roughly a month out.

The deadline to register to vote in the midterms is Tuesday, Oct. 11. There are several ways to register to vote in Tennessee, including using an online form. You can find information and links to register at the Tennessee Secretary of State's website.

Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday, October 19 and runs through November 3. You can find a list of voting locations in Knox County at this link. Most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. You can find a sample ballot here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, November 1.