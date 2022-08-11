Election 2022: East Tennessee races to watch

Voters will decide the next governor of Tennessee on Tuesday as well as who represents the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide who will be Tennessee's next governor, and voters will choose who represents the state's nine districts in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The gubernatorial race pits Republican Gov. Bill Lee against Democrat Jason Martin as well as several independent challengers.

Republican Tim Burchett will also face Democrat Mark Harmon to represent the state's 2nd U.S. House District, which includes Knoxville.

Two candidates are vying for a state House seat that's opening with the departure of state Rep. Eddie Mannis. The candidates hoping to sway District 18, located in Knox County, are Republican Elaine Davis and Democrat Gregory Kaplan.

Democrat Sam McKenzie is also hoping to keep his District 15 seat in Knox County as he faces Republican Pete Drew.

Also on the ballot are four possible amendments to the state constitution. More information about each amendment can be found here. Voters in Cocke County's 3rd District will also be able to vote in a special run-off election to break a tie between two county commission candidates.

The biggest races in East Tennessee are available below. They will be updated as election night continues. All the races across East Tennessee can be found here.

Gubernatorial Race

U.S. House District 2 — Tennessee

State House District 18

State House District 15