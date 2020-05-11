Knoxville rally calls for each state to count every vote

More than 100 people rallied in Krutch Park on Wednesday, calling on election officials to count every vote nationwide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 people gathered in Krutch Park Wednesday demanding that every single vote be counted across the U.S.

"There is one basic right that can never be violated in a democracy and that is the right to vote," said one organizer.

Max Carwile, East Tennessee organizer for Advocates for Planned Parenthood, was there as well.

"We are here because we believe every vote must be counted," she said.

Josh Smyser, local vice president for United Communication Workers of America, said it was important for his union to be a part of the rally because it represents so many working people across the country.

"Even though our election went smoothly or is said to went smoothly we know that isn't true even in the state," he said.

After several speakers discussed Tuesday's election and the vote count that continues across the country, more than 24 hours after the polls closed, one organizer touched on the importance of the moment.

"We all have the right ... we all have the responsibility ... we all have the obligation to make sure that vote counts," he said.

The crowd eventually took to Gay Street, chanting that every vote should be counted and that democracy should be protected.