COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is getting a new voting system that will be based on paper, not data stored on hard drives, in the most significant change to the state's voting procedure in 15 years.

The South Carolina Election Commission announced Monday they picked a company called Election Systems and Software (ES&S) Express Voting for the new contract. The new machines are set to go online on January 1, 2020, meaning it will be the system that people use in the February presidential primaries, the June primaries, and the November general election where voters will choose the President of the United States and a U.S. Senate seat.

RELATED: State senators focused on replacing voting machines

The system will cost the state $51 million, including hardware, software, implementation, training and support. The product was picked after a six-month long process overseen by the S.C. Department of Administration and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority.

How the new machines will work:

You'll go to a touchscreen that's familiar to people who've used previous systems. People will use the screen to make their choices. After making all their choices, voters will have the opportunity to review the paper ballot; unlike the old system, the machine will not store the vote in its memory. Instead, the voter will take their printout and insert it into a scanner. The scanner counts the vote, and the ballot is dropped into a ballot box.

RELATED: Richland County says election equipment should be replaced by 2020

Votes are then recorded on the scanner, and the paper ballots are saved for auditing and verification of results.

Step by Step: how the machines will work

Why go to a new system?

The ExpressVote system will replace the current voting machines, which the state has used since 2004. The state says the current devices are old, and there were increasing concerns about security. "Having a paper record of each voter’s voted ballot will add an additional layer of security as it allows for audits of paper ballots to verify vote totals," the South Carolina Election Commission said on its website.

The elections commission says the new devices will prevent selecting more than one candidate, and from making improper marks that could be miscounted.

A sample ballot produced by the system.

Election System and Software

RELATED: 'It needs to be replaced' Election Commission says of South Carolina voting machines

“This is an exciting day for the future of elections in South Carolina,” said Marci Andino, Executive Director of the State Election Commission. “This system will not only provide voters with a dependable system for years to come, but it will also greatly enhance the security and resilience of our election process.” Andino continued, “We will now be able to audit paper ballots to verify results. This is a significant measure that will go a long way in providing voters and election officials the assurance that every vote is counted just as the voter intended.”

RELATED: SC State senator on voting: 'We don’t want a machine being audited by a machine'