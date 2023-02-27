Bill that would prevent Knoxville voters from participating in city council elections outside their district passes TN House

Representative Elaine Davis (R - Knoxville) introduced the bill.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday voted in favor of a bill that would change how people in Knoxville elect city council members.

Currently, when voters head to the polls in Knoxville during city primary elections, they are allowed to vote for candidates only in their district. During the city general elections, however, Knoxville voters are able to vote for candidates in every city council election, including districts outside the one they live in.

Knoxville conducts its local elections differently from most of Tennessee. State law generally requires cities to hold district-limited elections for city council seats, with the exception of the citywide at-large seats. However, decades ago state lawmakers passed an exception for Knoxville and cities of a similar size to allow voters to elect all of its city council members across all districts on a citywide basis.

Some state lawmakers now want to remove that exception.

HB 0817 was introduced by Representative Elaine Davis (R - Knoxville) and would delete a section from a Tennessee code that created the voting rule exemptions for cities and counties of specific sizes. In effect, the bill only impacts Knoxville and Morristown because these are the only two cities that utilize the exemption. Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) sponsored the Senate counterpart bill.

Representative Sam McKenzie (D - Knoxville) asked on the House floor if the bill had "anything to do with the overwhelming victory that the previous five city council folks had" in Knoxville's last election. Knoxville City Council elections are usually non-partisan, but in the 2021 election, the Knox County GOP publicly endorsed five candidates that sought to unseat the incumbents in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. All five of the GOP-backed candidates lost.

"This has to do with voters being disenfranchised," Davis said.

In Knoxville's city primaries, the top two candidates that have the most votes move on to face each other in the November general election. Davis said she believed voters in a particular district could be disenfranchised if the candidate that earned the most votes in the district primary lost in the citywide general election.

Davis pointed to a scenario that happened in Knoxville's District 3 in 2017, where Seema Singh defeated James Corcoran in the November general election even though Corcoran had more votes in the August district-limited primary election over her and two other candidates. That election year was unique for Knoxville voters because all the candidates were newcomers -- no incumbents ran in that election because they were all term-limited.

The same situation did not happen in 2021 when the District 3 primary was just between Singh and another challenger, Nick Ciparro. Singh defeated Ciparro with 55% of the vote in the citywide general election and also had the most votes in the district primary election with 53%.

Some Knoxville council members are opposed to the state's proposed law, saying it would strip away Knoxville voter rights. They also fear it would disenfranchise voters specifically in North Knoxville's District 5 due to how the election cycles are spaced out.

Knoxville city elections are held in odd-numbered years in alternating two-year cycles. Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 are decided in one two-year cycle, and District 5, the three at-large seats, and mayoral elections are decided during the other two-year cycle.

Because the District 5 elections occur in the same cycle as the citywide at-large seats and mayoral elections, voters in that district would only be able to participate in city elections every four years if the law is passed. The other districts would still be able to vote in both two-year cycles: one cycle in their district election, and the other cycle in the at-large and mayoral elections.

"Singling out the 5th district and limiting those voters to only one vote every four years, when every other district votes every two years, is completely unacceptable. Every voter in every district deserves an equal voice in their city government," District 2 Councilmember Andrew Roberto said.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) voted against the bill. She said she believes it would cause more confusion surrounding local elections, saying many people in District 5 have spent decades voting in city elections every two years and would need to change their voting habits.

"District 5 in Knoxville is within my House district that I represent," Johnson said. "The big concern is that this is going to set up a really strange situation where everybody had the opportunity to vote every two years in these elections, and in District 5, because of the year they're set in, is only going to get to vote every four years. So, the District 5 folks feel disenfranchised."

Davis said that the bill was meant to make sure that voters choose the representation for their district and said it's meant to enfranchise voters.

"This bill, what this does, is go back to the original language of the statute that the majority of our state falls under," she said. "We want to make sure those voters are enfranchised."

Johnson said she thinks voters in Knoxville should have the final say on how city elections are conducted.

"This is not coming from the people. I've talked to thousands of people in that district, and no one is asking for this," Johnson said. "We're talking about a very tight, well-connected city ... and it's brought a kind of collegiality between the districts and it lends to a council that really relies on each other and works really well together. The fact that no one in our city is asking for this, or there's certainly been no call except for up here, shouldn't we let the locals decide that?"

The bill passed the House by a 73-20 vote and next heads to the Senate.

The City of Knoxville's director of communications released a statement about the bill below: