Tennessee Election 2020: Answering your election questions

If you have a question about voting or the election, text it to 865-637-1010.

Elections can create a lot of confusion, from finding your polling place to figuring out if your voter registration is updated. We want to make sure you’re able to easily and smoothly cast your ballot.

Here are some questions sent to 10News with the answers we were able to find from reputable sources.

Is there early voting for the November presidential election?

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 14, and continues through Thursday, Oct. 29.

If I registered to vote for a previous election, do I have to register again?

You can verify if you are registered right here. If you are already registered, check to make sure your information is up-to-date.

How do I change my last name or address for my voter registration?

You can change your name or address using Tennessee's online voter registration system.

If you recently moved within the county, you only need to update your voter registration. If you moved counties or changed your legal name - like if you just got married, you need to fill out a new voter registration.

Do I need to have the Real ID to be able to vote?

You do not have to have a Real ID in order to vote. State law requires voters to have a federal or Tennessee state ID containing their name and photograph, with a few exceptions.

My daughter will turn 18 on the 8th of October. Can she register to vote now and vote this year?

Yes. Since she will be 18 by Election Day, she can register to vote. The state requires voters to be at least 18 years old on or before the date of the next election.

I applied for my absentee ballot a while ago, but it still hasn't arrived. Why hasn't the county already mailed the ballots?