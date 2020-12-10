Tennessee Election 2020: Early voting starts Wednesday

Early voting runs Wednesday through Oct. 29, and there are multiple places you can cast a ballot.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Amid high voter interest and just a bit of anxiety among election officials, early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee.

It'll go through Oct. 29.

Elections officials expect early turnout will exceed in-person voting on Election Day, which is Nov. 3. That trend has been growing the past several election cycles.

With concern still present about the threat of COVID-19, many people have signaled this fall they want to either submit a mail-in ballot or go to the polls early to avoid long lines Nov. 3.

During early voting you'll have multiple places from which to choose to cast your ballot across Knox County - or any other Tennessee county.

If you need a ride to an early voting location in Knox County, chances are KAT is going your way -- and they'll drop you off for free in the ongoing pandemic.

If you live outside Knox County, you can also get information about where you should vote in your county through the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office app.

Many locations are open Monday-Saturday, but check your local election commission is you have any doubts.

Remember, this Nov. 3 the ballot in Knox County is paper. Many voters used paper ballots for the first time in years during the Aug. 6 state primary/county general election.

In Knox County, almost 290,000 people are now registered to vote.

For the Aug. 6 state primary/county general, more than 76,600 Knox Countians voted. Of that, more than 11,000 people mailed their Aug. 6 ballots in, and more than 37,000 people cast early ballots.