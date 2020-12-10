Tennessee Election 2020: Getting a ride to early voting locations

Early voting starts Wednesday. KAT has free transportation options if you need a ride.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Early voting starts Wednesday, and KAT wants you to know there are free and easy ways to get to an early voting location if you live in Knox County.

KAT transport has been free since the pandemic broke out. Many of the bus service's routes are handy to early voting locations in Knox County.

For example, there's a bus that'll take you by the Downtown West center, typically the busiest every election. And there are several buses that'll drop you off at or near the City County Building downtown, where there's another early voting center.

Early voting continues through Oct. 29. Election administrators expect turnout to be busy, so plan ahead.

If you ride the bus you'll see they're operating at half capacity as a virus safety measure. You also must wear a face covering.