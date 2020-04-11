Tennessee Election 2020 results: Knox Co. charter amendments

How did Knox County residents vote on two proposed charter amendments?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox County residents had two charter amendments on the ballot to vote on in the 2020 General Election.

The first asks if you would like to give the Knox County mayor the power to choose their own law director in the future, meaning voters would no longer directly elect the position starting in 2024.

A "yes" vote would also allow the County Commission and School Board to hire their own attorneys.

Neither amendment passed on Election Day.

RESULT ON AMENDMENT 1: NO

“While I had my preference, there are good arguments on both sides of this issue. A majority of citizens chose to continue electing their own Law Director, so we will continue working with the department in the future," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

The second amendment asked if Knox County law should require the mayor to submit all contracts to the County Commission to keep them on public record? Right now, anything costing less than $100,000 is strictly the responsibility of the mayor. Commissioners would not need to vote on the contracts, but they would be more easily accessible for the public to review.

“I am whole-heartedly for transparency, but worried that a change like this would add unnecessary levels of bureaucracy and ultimately slow down the business of the county. I am happy to do whatever keeps the county running efficiently," Mayor Jacobs said.

RESULT ON AMENDMENT 2: NO