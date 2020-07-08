Michele Carringer appears to win 16th District Republican primary for Tennessee House

Michele Carringer is seeking to replace Bill Dunn, who is retiring.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Two Republicans vied to represent the 16th District in the Tennessee House, and it appears Michelle Carringer has secured that nomination.

With 100% of precincts reporting in District 16 as of 11:50 p.m., Carringer had a large lead on opponent Patti Bounds with 58% of the vote.

The district covers parts of Powell and North Knoxville.

Political veterans Patti Bounds and Michele Carringer both sought to replace Bill Dunn, who is retiring. Bounds has served on the Knox County school board and Carringer has served on Knox County Commission.

Second quarter spending reports filed with the state in early July show Bounds spent about $9,580 compared with $6,900 for Carringer.

The latest, pre-primary reports filed in late July show Bounds spent an additional $2,302 and Carringer spent an additional $38,464 in July.