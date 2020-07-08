Tennessee Election 2020: Mannis holds 99 vote edge over Gina Oster in TN House Dist. 18 race

Eddie Mannis is vying for the GOP nomination along with Gina Oster. Republican lawmaker Martin Daniel is retiring.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Two Republicans vied to represent the 18th District in the Tennessee State House, which covers West Knoxville, but it appears Eddie Mannis pulled out the victory by a very narrow margin.

With 3,466 votes, it looks like Eddie Mannis has defeated Gina Oster, who got 3,367 votes. Only 99 votes separated them in the unofficial results.

Republican lawmaker Martin Daniel is retiring.

Mannis, a businessman, ran for Knoxville mayor last year and lost to Indya Kincannon. Oster is on the Board of Equalization and the Knox County Sheriff's Merit System Council.

Second quarter spending reports filed with the state in early July show Mannis spent $14,180 while Oster spent about $4,230.

The latest, pre-primary reports filed in late July show Mannis spent $36,200 during the month while Oster spent $13,161.