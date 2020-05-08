Tennessee elections 2020: Democratic candidates for U. S. Senate

There are five candidates on the ballot in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

TENNESSEE, USA — There are five candidates in the running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Tennessee.

The winner of the Aug. 6 primary election will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary in November. The winner of that election will replace U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican, who is retiring.

The candidates are: Marquita Bradshaw, Gary G. Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell.

The candidates:

James Mackler has raised the most money and is the presumed front-runner in the race. He is an attorney and Iraq War veteran from Nashville.

Marquita Bradshaw, from Memphis, lists extensive experience in the environmental justice movement and says she's an advocate for human rights.

Gary G. Davis of Nashville has several previous runs for U.S. Senate. No campaign website can be found.

Robin Kimbrough worked as an Assistant Attorney General in Tennessee's Attorney General Office in Nashville. She also served as Associate General Counsel for the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.