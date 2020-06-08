Tennessee elections 2020: Knox County Commission candidates

Commissioners serve four-year terms. They are limited, generally speaking, to two consecutive terms.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — There are several contested Knox County Commission races on Thursday's ballot.

In District 1, which covers East Knoxville, Democrat Dasha Lundy is competing against Independent Reginald Jackson after incumbent Evelyn Gill was ousted in the March primary.

In District 2, which includes North Knoxville, Democrat Courtney Durrett is competing against Republican Grant Rosenberg for Carringer's old seat.

In District 4, which includes the West Hills and Rocky Hill areas, Democrat Todd Frommeyer is running against Republican Kyle Ward. Commissioner Hugh Nystrom is not seeking reelection.

In District 5, which covers far west Knox County, Democrat Kimberly Peterson is challenging incumbent John Schoonmaker.

Some other commissioners have no opponent as they seek a second term.

In the Public Defender's Office race, Republican Eric Lutton faces Independent Sherif Guindi.