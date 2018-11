Knoxville — Tennessee elected a new governor on Election Day, November 6.

Current governor Bill Haslam, a Republican, has complete his two terms in office.

Republican Bill Lee, a businessman from Middle Tennessee, defeated Democrat Karl Dean, the former mayor of Nashville

You can get full race results here.

