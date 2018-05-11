Term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is finishing out his eighth year of office, and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean are vying for his post.
Lee, a Republican seeking office for the first time, triumphed over U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Gallatin; state House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville; and Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd in the party's August primary.
He has framed his lack of political experience as an asset, focusing on his time running the Lee Company, a Franklin-based HVAC, plumbing and electrical business. Lee has stressed the need for more vocational training in the state, starting at the high school level.
Dean, like Bredesen, has run as a centrist Democrat touting his moderate, pro-business policies and willingness to work with Republicans. Dean served as the 68th mayor of Nashville between 2007 to 2015 and beat out House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
Dean has made Medicaid expansion a central component of his platform, calling for the Republican-controlled legislature to take up the issue in order to extend health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured Tennesseans.
Lee's campaign said he intends to address rising health care costs in the state as a 'fundamental issue,' saying Tennesseans deserve access to health care they can afford instead of depending on federal programs.
Both candidates sat down on Inside Tennessee to talk in detail about themselves and their leadership priorities for the state. You can those watch those interviews below:
