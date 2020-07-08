Tennessee House incumbents secure party nominations

A number of candidates won their party's primary easily on Thursday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several incumbents running for reelection in their House districts have comfortably won their primaries.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen will defend his U.S. House seat against a Republican challenger in November after soundly defeating a Democratic primary challenger in Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, incumbent Democrat Jim Cooper won his party’s primary in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.