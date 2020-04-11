Tennessee mayor dies on Election Day awaiting reelection

Polk County election officials say that the race for mayor is still considered "an active race."

BENTON, Tennessee — The mayor of Benton, Tennessee in Polk County died on the day he was hoping to be re-elected.

Officials confirm Mayor Jerry Stephens passed away at the age of 80.

Stephens has served as mayor for more than 30 years. He was facing opposition in challenger Randy Yates.

Polk County election officials say that the race for mayor is still considered "an active race."

Officials say if Stephens wins the race, the winners of the two town commissioner seats will appoint a new mayor at their next meeting, along with a third commissioner.