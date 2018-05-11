One of the most hotly contested races in the country was to fill Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, defeated former governor Phil Bredesen, a Democrat.

The race has been closely watched because its outcome could have impacted the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Polling showed a very close race between Blackburn and Bredesen, and the two have spent close to $70 million dollars to get their message out. It is the most expensive campaign in state history.

