Tennessee suit allowing everyone to vote by mail is heading to court

State officials say they “cannot feasibly implement” a quick shift to let all voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 elections.

A Tennessee lawsuit that seeks to let all voters cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic is headed to court.

In a video conferencing hearing Thursday, a Davidson County judge will weigh whether to order a temporary injunction of the excuses required to vote absentee in Tennessee in the August primary.

Those range from being sick to being 60 or older.

The lawsuit argues universal vote by mail eliminates risk of catching COVID-19 at the polls or unknowingly spreading it.