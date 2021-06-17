The Love Kitchen won't be an early voting location this year

A new voting location has yet to be selected. It must be roughly in the same area, ADA accessible, near the bus line, and have ample parking.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Love Kitchen in east Knoxville will not be an early voting location for the 2021 city election.

Knox County election officials said the ministry is expanding and needs to use the space that has long been used for voting.

"You never want to lose an existing relationship, particularly a long-term existing relationship that's been good to you and it's been mutually beneficial to both of us. but sometimes circumstances dictate and in their case, they're expanding their ministry and we want to thank them for what they've done for us," said Chris Davis, Knox Co. Election Administrator.

A new voting location has yet to be selected. It must be roughly in the same area, ADA accessible, near the bus line, and have ample parking.

Knox County typically has an least ten locations around the county open for voters to cast their ballots early in each election.

The next election will be the city primary on August 31, followed by the city general election on November 2.

It is possible the Love Kitchen may be an early voting location again sometime in the future, just not this year.