Tennessee helps get the vote out for assisted living, nursing home facilities

With just 14 days until the election, TN officials continue to help get the vote out for those in assisted living and nursing homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With nursing homes on lockdown due to COVID-19 and traffic going in and out considerably decreased, how folks that live in assisted living faculties will be able to vote has become a key question.

“By Tennessee law, every election commission has to visit every licensed assisted living and nursing home facility in its county so we have 45 in Knox county that we have to visit over 3 weeks,” said Chris Davis, Knox County Election Administrator.

With restricted access, the Knox County Commission has had to change, the way they get these crucial votes

“Normally we would just send our workers directly in and have direct contact with the patients," he said.

With the threat of a pandemic that has ravaged nursing homes, election officials had to change their game plan.

“We have been deputizing folks’, republicans and democrats, who literally work in the nursing homes as CANS and something like that to help us go in and conduct the election,” Davis said.

With four days left, Knox County has fewer than 10 out of the almost 50 assisted faculties left to go. Despite the changes, Davis is pleased so far.