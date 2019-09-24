KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers around the country are helping people register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

This year, more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations and corporate partners will join forces across the nation to help over 250,000 eligible voters update their registration or get registered for the first time.

In East Tennessee, registration drives are at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Pellissippi State Community College, Lincoln Memorial University and Sevier County Public Library. In many counties, you can register online.

New voters can register to vote Tuesday, and current voters can update their registration. If your address or name has recently changed, that information needs to be updated.

Cliff Rodgers, administrator of the Knox County Election Commission, said the commission wants to focus on getting college students involved in the upcoming election.

"If you look at voters aged 21 and under, or even 25 and under, they're not voting the numbers, percentage-wise, when you look at voters who are 50 and older. That's where the bulk of the voters are," Rodgers said.

In Knoxville, the election for Mayor and several other City Council seats is on November 5.

The last day for voter registration is Oct. 7.

National Voter Registration Day has been held on the fourth Tuesday of September since 2012. More than 2.4 million voters have registered or updated their registration as a result of the initiative.

Several public figures and celebrities are expected to engage their fan bases across social media in support of the initiative. Reddit is hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event at 12 p.m. to answer questions about voter registration. The website is also providing a link to register to vote on their website.

If you participate on Tuesday, you are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalVoterRegistrationDay to share pictures of any events you attend.

