UT asks election commission to move early voting on campus to Thompson-Boling Arena

The University of Tennessee is petitioning to move the early voting location on campus from the Howard Baker Center to Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT is asking the Knox County Election Commission to approve the request because it wants to encourage voting in the upcoming election by making it easier for everyone to access its campus polling location.

UT believes the arena is a better location because most people in town know where it is and it's also easier for people to find parking. The Howard Baker Center, located at 1640 Cumberland Avenue, has limited places for people to find parking.

The Knox County Election Commission will meet Friday, October 2 at 8:30 a.m. to consider the request.