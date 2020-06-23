Voter registration deadline is July 7 in Tennessee, ahead of August election

Election Day is several weeks away in Tennessee, but the time to register for it is approaching quickly.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even though the next state and federal primary election are months away, the deadline to register for it is fast approaching.

People who are eligible to vote in those elections must register at least 30 days in advance of the election. This year, Election Day is on Tuesday, August 6. So, people must register by July 7 to be eligible to cast a ballot.

To be eligible, voters must be U.S. citizens, residents of Tennessee and they must be at least 18 years old on or before the next election. To vote for the first time, people can register online at the Tennessee Secretary of State website. They can also register by mailing in a registration form.

Registered voters who have recently moved within their county or have changed their names should update their information, too. However, people who moved to a different county in Tennessee will need to register within the new county.

With Election Day still several weeks away, now is also the chance for voters to research their candidates. People can find sample ballots by calling the local election office or by looking on their website for a sample ballot, to find out who they will have to choose from.