Voter turnout and participation breaks records in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Voters broke records in Tennessee for the 2020 presidential election. Officials said that 3,045,401 people cast a ballot in the state.

They said that over 68% of active and inactive registered voters cast ballots in-person during early voting and on Election Day, or by-mail for the presidential election. That beat the previous record set during the 2008 presidential election when 2,618,238 people cast a ballot.

"For months, our office has worked with election commissions and health officials across the state to ensure that in-person voting was clean, safe and secure,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

In a release, officials complimented election commissions across Tennessee for planning and working to make Election Day go smoothly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record-breaking 3,045,401 Tennesseans or more than 68% of registered voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election. View unofficial election results at https://t.co/8vnXEzhVb7. #GoVoteTN #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/ngM1KkQoNj — Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) November 4, 2020

“Thanks to the roughly 17,000 poll officials who stepped up to serve their communities and carry out all the planning to provide Tennesseans with a safe and secure in-person voting experience," Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said.

Officials also said Tennessee broke early and absentee by-mail turnout records during the early voting period. More information about early voting and voter turnout in Tennessee is available on GoVoteTN.