Voter turnout and participation breaks records in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Voters broke records in Tennessee for the 2020 presidential election. Officials said that 3,045,401 people cast a ballot in the state.
They said that over 68% of active and inactive registered voters cast ballots in-person during early voting and on Election Day, or by-mail for the presidential election. That beat the previous record set during the 2008 presidential election when 2,618,238 people cast a ballot.
"For months, our office has worked with election commissions and health officials across the state to ensure that in-person voting was clean, safe and secure,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
In a release, officials complimented election commissions across Tennessee for planning and working to make Election Day go smoothly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thanks to the roughly 17,000 poll officials who stepped up to serve their communities and carry out all the planning to provide Tennesseans with a safe and secure in-person voting experience," Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said.
Officials also said Tennessee broke early and absentee by-mail turnout records during the early voting period. More information about early voting and voter turnout in Tennessee is available on GoVoteTN.
Counties must submit certified election results to the Division of Elections by Monday, Nov. 23, officials said.