Voters with COVID-19 symptoms will have designated voting location in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — While people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not go to their normal voting location on Election Day, state officials don't want to impede them from casting their ballot.

State election officials have instructed all county election commissions that they can accommodate those voters at an alternate location, usually the election commission office, with specific guidelines in place.

They recommend the location be outside, weather permitting, or at a location close to the election commission office. Four election officials, with representation from both parties, must be present. All election officials must wear PPE including face mask, shield, gloves and gown, and it must be discarded after each voter. Disposable, single-use pens must be available for each voter.

The process went smoothly during the August election, according to Julia Bruck, Director of Communications for the Office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Knox County's Administrator of Elections, Chris Davis, said Knox County will have a designated location and more details will be released, likely on Monday, the day before the election.