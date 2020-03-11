Election Day is here. Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot

If you are a registered voter and haven't cast your ballot yet, here's what you need to know to exercise your right to vote on Nov. 3

The months of campaigning and political advertising is over. Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, is finally upon us.

A record number of people have already cast their ballots early in East Tennessee and across the country. Registered voters can still make their voice heard by casting their ballot on Election Day.

Polls in East Tennessee are typically open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day, but if you have any doubts you’d better check with your election commission.

Lines at early voting locations have been unprecedented, so it's possible there could be lines at certain times on Election Day, especially at polling places that are traditionally busy. Presidential elections draw the biggest response. If you're in line at 8 p.m., you'll still be allowed to cast your vote. If you show up at 8:01 p.m., you'll miss out.

Where do I vote?

Do you know where to vote on Election Day? If you’re going to the poll in person, you have to go to the precinct in which you live.

If you’ve always voted at the same polling station, chances are nothing has changed. If you have any doubts, it’s best to check with your county election commission.

In Knox County, you also can go here to use this interactive guide that will tell you specifically where you have to go.

What if I still have a mail-in ballot?

Thousands of Tennesseans requested an absentee ballot for the November 3 election. If you haven't mailed it back yet, it's not too late.

You have two options.

First, you can mail it from a designated post office on Election Day.

The state has partnered with the United States Postal Service to offer an expedited delivery option in every county. As long as the ballot is dropped off at the designated location by 3 p.m. on Election Day, it will be counted.

Every ballot must include a first-class stamp.

Click here to see the designated post offices in other East Tennessee counties.

You cannot drop off mail-in ballots in person at a polling location or the election commission.

Your second option is to cast a provisional ballot in person at your designated polling location. Election workers will confirm that your ballot was not received and already counted before your in-person ballot will be counted.

What if I'm experiencing COVID-19 symptoms?

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, you should not go to your designated voting location. However, you can still vote on Election Day.

Every county has a plan to accommodate those voters. In most cases, you are directed to call your local election commission for guidance. You can see the details for every East Tennessee county here.

What's on the ballot?

The presidential race will be the big draw. Nine candidates qualified to run for president in Tennessee.

And there are plenty of other contests on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Depending on the county you live in, you may have some county-specific issues to weigh in on. For example, Knox County voters are being asked to fill a school board vacancy for District 6.

Knox County voters will also be asked to decide whether they want to retain the county’s elected law director position and what power the mayor should have when it comes to signing contracts.

But state legislative and U.S. congressional races dominate most ballots in East Tennessee.

Voters across the state will pick someone to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Maryville.

Here’s what a sample ballot for Knox County looks like. Your local election commission also can show you what one looks like in your county.

U.S. Senate

Republican Bill Hagerty wants to replace Alexander and has the advantage of living in a state that has favored Republicans.

Marquita Bradshaw, a Memphis Democrat, surprised many in August by defeating James Mackler, the presumed frontrunner, as the nominee.

U.S. House, District 1

Diana Harshbarger beat out a crowded Republican field in August to become the party’s nominee to replace the retiring Phil Roe.

She’s being challenged by Blair Walsingham for a Tri-Cites area seat that includes Sevier County.

U.S. House, District 2

Republican Tim Burchett looks to retain his House seat after first winning election in 2018.

Democrat Renee Hoyos is once again challenging him in the district that includes Knoxville and Blount and Loudon counties.

U.S. House, District 3

Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann of Ooltewah, who began serving in 2011, is running for reelection.

He’s opposed by Democrat Meg Gorman, a Chattanooga native, in the district that includes Anderson, Roane, Campbell, Morgan counties and the Chattanooga area.

U.S. House, District 4

Republican incumbent Scott DesJarlais of Jasper, Tenn., who began serving in 2011, is running for reelection.

He’s opposed by Democrat Christopher Hale, of Murfreesboro, for the district that includes Cumberland County.

General Assembly races

All state House districts are up for election. It amounts to too many to detail here.

You’ll find an interactive map of all the House districts in East Tennessee here.

Some state Senate districts also are up for election, including District 6, which includes much of Knoxville, District 8, which includes Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson and Union counties, and District 12, which includes Campbell, Fentress and Roane counties.