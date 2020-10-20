WBIR partnering with Propublica's Electionland project to document voting issues in 2020 election

Instead of covering the races & results, Electionland wants to document, in real-time, problems that prevent people from voting or make it difficult for them to vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — WBIR has partnered with Propublica's Electionland project to help document voter issues in East Tennessee and across the country.

Electionland is a collaborative journalism project that will cover voting access, cybersecurity, misinformation and election integrity in the 2020 elections.

Instead of covering the races and results, Electionland wants to document, in real-time, problems that prevent people from voting or make it difficult for them to cast their ballots.

These issues could include long lines, harassment at the polls, misinformation about voting, registration purges, changed voting locations, provisional ballot use, voter ID issues, ballot design problems and vote disruption caused by hacking.

Anyone can submit a tip to Electionland. If it received one that relates to voting in East Tennessee, WBIR will work to confirm the information and report on it.