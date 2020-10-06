Evelyn's Law hits a roadblock due to COVID-19

The Tennessee Senate is deferring all other issues to stay focused on COVID-19, the state budget and emergencies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Senate is deferring all other issues to stay focused on COVID-19, the state budget and emergencies. That can mean trouble for Evelyn’s Law.

Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol said that the bill and others will likely have to wait until the Tennessee legislature convenes next year, despite the bill advancing in House Committees and the House officially recommending to pass it.

Evelyn’s law is named after Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old who went missing in Sullivan County and was found dead in March. Police say some members of her family had not seen her in two months or more.