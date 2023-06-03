Federal judge rules anti-drag bill is 'unconstitutional'

In a court order, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker said the new law places an unconstitutional restriction on freedom of speech.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County can't enforce Tennessee's new anti-drag law, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

In a 70-page court order, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker explained why he felt Friends of George's, a nonprofit organization based in Memphis that produces "drag-centric performances, comedy sketches and plays," had made a compelling argument under the First Amendment.

"Freedom of speech is not just about speech. It is also about the right to debate with fellow citizens on self-government, to discover the truth in the marketplace of ideas, to express one’s identity, and to realize self-fulfillment in a free society," Judge Parker wrote. "This case is about one such regulation."

The "Adult Entertainment Act" signed by Governor Bill Lee looked to ban "adult cabaret performances" anywhere children could be present. The court had issued a temporary restraining order against the new law; this ruling makes it permanent.

"The Court finds that—despite Tennessee’s compelling interest in protecting the psychological and physical wellbeing of children—the Adult Entertainment Act (“AEA”) is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL restriction on the freedom of speech and PERMANENTLY ENJOINS Defendant Steven Mulroy from enforcing the unconstitutional statute," Judge Parker wrote.

He said "scores of concerned Tennesseans" had asked the Court to uphold the AEA in order to protect their children. He said while he recognizes the state's compelling government interest to protect minors, their argument in court "primarily involved a request for the Court to alter the AEA by changing the meaning of “minors” to a “reasonable 17-year-old minor."