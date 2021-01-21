First Maryville Councilwoman feels connection to Vice President Kamala Harris

Sarah Herron is the first woman to win a seat on Maryville City Council. Like Kamala Harris, she feels a conviction to not be the last woman in that role.

Two different women, both holding a unique spot in history: Kamala Harris, becoming the first-ever female Vice President in the United States, and Sarah Herron, the first city councilwoman ever elected in Maryville.

"Whether it's Maryville, Tennessee or Washington, D.C., when a woman breaks that glass ceiling it should not be lost on anyone that we can do anything," Herron said.

Herron watched the inauguration at a local coffee shop, wearing her converse and pearls, walking in line with the Vice President's iconic kicks.

"It just felt like the right thing to do to put on my mask and go down the street and watch history being made with a few friends," Herron said.

As Herron took a long lunch break and watched Harris say her oath, she couldn't help but feel misty-eyed.

"I did get a little teary, I have to say, because this is such a significant moment for women everywhere — especially Black women," Herron said.

She's picking up the torch, determined not to let the progress stop.

"I share her conviction that we have a responsibility to bring women along and to make a place at the table for everyone who does not have a voice, and today was such a huge step towards that," Herron said.

The two women are redefining gender roles and forging a more inclusive future for women. Many said that they are helping inspire a new generation of young girls, teaching them that nothing should hold them back from achieving their dreams.

"Take the politics out of it," Herron urged. "What I really hope is that young women realize what this means. And that really, they can do anything."