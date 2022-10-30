Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

According to a statement from her family, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family.

Her family said, "Our dear ‘Honey’ was funny, loving, always caring, unselfish and courageous. We are so fortunate to have spent our lives with her. We will miss her every day."

She is survived by her husband, former Tennessee Gov. and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, as well as three children and nine grandchildren.

In 2017, Nashville's Family & Children Service named its new home "The Honey Alexander Center," in honor of Alexander's life-long dedication to serving others.

A private graveside service for family members will be held at Hesse Creek Chapel in Walland, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held later at Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville.