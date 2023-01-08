Full house gathers to hear candidates speak on issues at Knoxville mayoral forum

The League of Women Voters will next hold a forum for the at-large city council candidates on Aug. 7 at West High School. That event starts at 6:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of people gathered at the Knoxville Public Works Center Tuesday evening to listen to Knoxville's mayoral candidates speak about their stances on issues in the city.

The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County hosted the Knoxville Mayoral Forum, which attracted a full house.

All four candidates running to be the next city mayor answered questions from the public, with topics ranging from the new downtown stadium to the future of the KAT bus system.

Incumbent Mayor Indya Kincannon is seeking a second four-year term as mayor. Also running are R.C. Lawhorn, Constance Every and Jeff Talman. City races are non-partisan.

Early voting starts Aug. 9. and continues through Aug. 24. The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 29. The general is Tuesday, Nov. 7.