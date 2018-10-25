Knoxville — More political campaigns and organizations have started to use text messaging to encourage people to vote over the last couple of years.

Voter.org COO Raven Brooks said while the idea has been around for a while, it's still relatively new and is still being studied.

"Yes, it does work and we've been working to understand texting and voting since 2016," Brooks said. "But we're still trying to understand what ways engage people the best and that can mean including things like voting locations."

But what most people want to know is how their numbers get out in the first place. Brooks said while a lot of voter files are public, organizations can get info from commercial companies that specialize in collecting data.

"What some of these political data firms do is depend on all kinds of data that they gather form all kinds of other sources they can access," he said.

As technology develops, groups are always looking for ways to get info to votes and Brooks thinks this is why texting can be so popular.

"You can rapidly scale it and reach a lot more people than you can with other methods like say knocking on doors or making calls like people used to do," he said.

But that doesn't mean there aren't any restrictions when it comes to this kind of thing. Brooks said while these rules are lesser known, phone companies are starting to establish boundaries more and more and there's a couple of things companies look at specifically.

"Variability of the messages, so if you're just sending the same messages it can get you flagged," he said.

But again, this is something groups like Vote.org continue to monitor and Brooks believes the future of tech and voting will continue to evolve over time.

© 2018 WBIR