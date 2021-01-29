“Petty partisanship” and TN Rep. Gloria Johnson's hallway office

A Knoxville democrat says a political spat with the House speaker forced her to take a “closet size” office moves to a hallway and then to twitter.

Knoxville Representative Gloria Johnson says she is working in a desk in the hallway of the state capitol in Nashville.

“Today I asked the office moving folks at the legislature to move my stuff into the closet they gave me for an office,” the Knoxville democrat penned on twitter Thursday night and posted photos for proof of her new desk set-up along a hall in an office building for state lawmakers in Nashville.

We will see if they switch the spaces as I requested, in the meantime, I have my desk in the hall and will work from there.

She blamed her banishment to a “converted phone room” on a recent political vote. In a Facebook live video earlier this week Rep. Johnson explained what she explained were the consequences of being the lone “no” vote to re-elect republican Representative Cameron Sexton of Crossville to the role of House Speaker.

“The speaker has chosen to give me a converted phone room as my office,” said Rep. Johnson in a conversation with her social media followers.

In response to questions about her ongoing accusations, the office of the speaker did not answer direct questions but did offer 10News the following statement.

“Rep. Johnson shared office space within the House research division for the last two years of the 111th General Assembly. She expressed her displeasure about her office assignment being within research. To alleviate her concerns, Rep. Johnson now has her own office located outside of the research division for the 112th General Assembly. Speaker Sexton is responsible for setting policies and procedures for operation within his chamber including staff and office assignments.”