Gov. Bill Lee renews Mental Health Trust Fund proposal for K-12 students, families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee renewed a proposal for the Mental Health Trust Fund to help K-12 families facing significant mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19.

The proposal allocates $250 million in available funds to create strong mental health services for school-aged students through a systemwide, evidence-based approach, according to a release from the governor's office.

“The mental health of all Tennessee students is essential to their safety, education and success beyond the classroom,” Gov. Lee said. “While my administration proposed these critical mental health supports last year, we now have the available funding and a greater need than ever before to ensure our students have access to mental health resources. I thank the members of the General Assembly for their partnership in this important effort.”

According to the governor's office, services supported by the Mental Health Trust Fund would include:

Direct clinical services in schools

Mental health awareness and promotion

Suicide prevention and postvention strategies

Trauma-informed programs and practices

Violence and bullying prevention

Project Basic, which includes mental health supports

“We know the earlier we can intervene, the better outcomes are for children and families,” said Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “The services that will be funded by this investment will allow us to increase the services available from community mental health providers and schools, preventing children from entering mental health crisis situations and ending up in an emergency room.”

